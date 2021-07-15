Advertisement

Additional suspect charged in Aiken County stabbing, mob assault

Blake Arthur
Blake Arthur(ACSO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warrenville man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a 10-person stabbing assault that left one man injured.

Blake Arthur, 25, was charged yesterday with attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a drug charged for trafficking meth, according to arrest records.

An Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report states just after 3:30 p.m. on June 19, deputies responded to a residence on Legion Road in Warrenville in reference to an assault.

There, deputies spoke to the victim who said he was attacked by 10 subjects and was stabbed several times during the assault.

MORE | More violence in Aiken County: Woman wounded, man slain in separate shootings

Before being taken to the hospital, the suspect named Blake Arthur, Chris Perkins and several others as the suspect who attacked him.

On July 1, deputies charged Perkins with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

Christopher Perkins
Christopher Perkins(WRDW)

The motive of the attack is still unclear.

Arthur was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

MORE | Aiken police track down suspect after string of armed robberies

