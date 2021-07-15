Additional suspect charged in Aiken County stabbing, mob assault

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warrenville man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a 10-person stabbing assault that left one man injured.

Blake Arthur, 25, was charged yesterday with attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a drug charged for trafficking meth, according to arrest records.

An Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report states just after 3:30 p.m. on June 19, deputies responded to a residence on Legion Road in Warrenville in reference to an assault.

There, deputies spoke to the victim who said he was attacked by 10 subjects and was stabbed several times during the assault.

Before being taken to the hospital, the suspect named Blake Arthur, Chris Perkins and several others as the suspect who attacked him.

On July 1, deputies charged Perkins with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

Christopher Perkins (WRDW)

The motive of the attack is still unclear.

Arthur was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

