20 states support South Carolina in abortion lawsuit

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, speaks against an...
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, speaks against an abortion bill at a news conference in the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. The parties involved in a lawsuit over South Carolina’s new ban on almost all abortions disagree about how the case should be handled while the U.S. Supreme Court considers similar litigation from Mississippi, with those supporting the restrictions arguing that they should be allowed to collect information for their defense in the coming months. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Twenty states are supporting South Carolina’s defense of a new abortion law.

The states argue in an amicus brief filed this week that a federal judge shouldn’t have paused the entire measure, just the provision being challenged in court.

Planned Parenthood is suing over the measure, which Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law earlier this year.

It requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus, which can typically be detected about six weeks after conception.

If cardiac activity is detected, the abortion can be performed only if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or the mother’s life was in danger.

