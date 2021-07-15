18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-wheeler hit several vehicles while heading towards Augusta early Thursday morning.
North Augusta Public Safety dispatch confirmed around 5:12 a.m., an 18-wheeler traveling on Interstate 20 westbound hit several vehicles.
There are injuries reported.
We have a News 12 crew on scene. Stay tuned for updates.
