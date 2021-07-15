Advertisement

18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line

18 wheeler accident I-20 westbound
18 wheeler accident I-20 westbound(Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-wheeler hit several vehicles while heading towards Augusta early Thursday morning.

North Augusta Public Safety dispatch confirmed around 5:12 a.m., an 18-wheeler traveling on Interstate 20 westbound hit several vehicles.

There are injuries reported.

We have a News 12 crew on scene. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mother with five gunshot wounds
Monisha Courtney and Dustin Williamson
Bond hearings share details on what led to 2020 Aiken nightclub shooting
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child

Latest News

Bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on dark asphalt
Roadway roundup: More night closures set for I-20 near state line
Grant Lee Moody
Driver arrested in deadly Orangeburg County hit-and-run
Gas pump
Augusta sees a 6.7-cent spike in gas prices
New traffic light on West Martintown Road off Interstate 20.
Roadway roundup: Traffic light ready at W. Martintown