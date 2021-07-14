Volunteers provide $50,000 to University Health Care Foundation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Magnolias Breast Health Boutique, a University Health Volunteer Board business, has presented University Health Care Foundation with a $50,000 check for the 21st annual Miracle Mile Walk.

The money will help women who delayed mammograms during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and help with the additional cost of 3D mammography.

“We are so grateful for the Volunteer Board’s unwavering support, which helps us fulfill our mission to improve the health of those we serve,” said Laurie Ott, President of University Health Care Foundation.

The Miracle Mile Walk supports University Hospital’s Randy W. Cooper, M.D., Center for Breast Health Services and the Women’s Wellness on Wheels mobile unit, which provide screenings to women regardless of their ability to pay.

University Health Care Foundation’s goal is to make more survivors and ensure all women have access to breast screenings.

The Miracle Mile Walk began in 2001 with 90 walkers who raised $3,000 to support breast cancer screenings on the region’s only mobile mammography unit.

The 21st annual Miracle Mile Walk will be held Oct. 16. See themiraclemilewalk.org for details.

