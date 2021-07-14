Advertisement

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.

Fry won three consecutive major titles in the 1950s to complete a career Grand Slam.

Her death Tuesday was confirmed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was a 1970 inductee.

She lived in Naples, Florida.

Competing as Shirley Fry, she came out of retirement in 1956 when she was invited to represent the United States in the Wightman Cup.

She then won three consecutive major titles — Wimbledon and the U.S. Championships that year, and the Australian Championships in 1957 before retiring for good.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduces new proposal to change marijuana laws.
Schumer to unveil federal cannabis legislation
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Fires threaten Indigenous lands in desiccated Northwest
Monisha Courtney and Dustin Williamson
Bond hearings share details on what led to 2020 Aiken nightclub shooting