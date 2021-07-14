Advertisement

Suspect charged in series of Aiken-area robberies

Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building...
Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on University Parkway.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators have formally charged a suspect in a string of local robberies.

Lintel Lizzil Kirkland, 28, of Aiken, was charged with five counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and multiple additional weapons charges for his involvement in several armed robberies dating back to early May, according to the agency.

MORE | 2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man

Since May, investigators have diligently investigated several armed robberies occurring at Circle K and Sprint convenience stores as well as Dollar General and Waffle House.

They were able to identify similarities throughout all of the cases leading them to the arrest of Kirkland.

The agency was assisted in this investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder

Latest News

Monisha Courtney and Dustin Williamson
Bond hearings share details on what led to 2020 Aiken nightclub shooting
Market Wagon is launching a hub that will bring produce delivery to the CSRA.
Business roundup: Market Wagon launches CSRA produce delivery; Sprint stores salute heroes
From left: Telly Savalas Carswell and Cedrick Gabriel Brown
2nd sentence given over illegal Burke County pill factory
University Hospital in Augusta
Volunteers provide $50,000 to University Health Care Foundation