Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old woman with five gunshot wounds

Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting incident(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On July 14 at 6:05 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 222 Fox Trace in reference to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, deputies located a female victim, 39 years old, laying on the ground with a total of five gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

Deputies learned that three subjects described as black males with white shirts were possibly involved in this incident and fled in an unknown direction.

No further information available at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

