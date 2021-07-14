Roadway roundup: More night closures set for I-20 near state line

AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Interstate 20 state line rebuild project will impact traffic at the Exit 1 eastbound off-ramp and the interstate main lanes multiple nights this week.

Weather permitting, contract crews overseen by Superior Construction will work in the following areas, closing a single lane. Eastbound work is 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and westbound closures are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

July 14: South Carolina Exit 1 off-ramp to West Martintown Road right lane closure from I-20 approach to allow construction crews access to switch traffic to its final configuration.

July 15: I-20 eastbound left lane closure at the Augusta Canal for new bridge deck pours; I-20 westbound left lane closure from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the state line for median concrete work.

July 16 and July 17 are backup days in case of inclement weather.

The overall project will widen I-20 from the Georgia Welcome Center to Exit 1 in South Carolina from two to three lanes in each direction as well as replace the bridges. Improvements to the eastbound off-ramp to West Martintown Road are also included.

Also as part of the project, the traffic light on West Martintown Road off I-20 east is being turned on in Aiken County.

It’s still in flashing mode now, so drivers will stop coming off I-20 when they get to the light, while those on West Martintown Road will keep moving cautiously under the flashing yellow.

On Wednesday night, crews will install the sensor.

They’ll be inspecting the equipment Thursday to get the green light for full stop-and-go operation.

This is part of the ongoing I-20 bridge replacement and widening work from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the Georgia Welcome Center.

Work continues on slab replacement from McDuffie County to Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. - Contractors continue eastbound progress on a $914,000 maintenance contract to replace failed, bumpy I-20 concrete slabs from McDuffie County to Columbia County.

Crews will close lanes as needed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (next morning) in the project area the following dates, weather permitting. All work is eastbound currently. Closures are planned:

Wednesday, July 14

Monday, July 19

Tuesday, July 20

There are 41 locations marked for new material eastbound and westbound from mile post 172 in Thomson to mile 192 past the Grovetown exit. In terms of the slab replacement, large sections up to 12 inches thick will be sawed, pulled and poured back. Work schedules are dependent on concrete availability and other factors.

Across the CSRA ...

In Columbia County, there will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shift on Lewiston Road in coming days. The lane closure will be to dig up the existing pipe from I-20 to Sugarcreek Drive. The intermittent lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 23.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through July 30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

