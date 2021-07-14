Richmond County schools, T-Mobile to hold hiring events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re on the hunt for a job, there are a couple of upcoming hiring events you may be interested in:

Richmond County School System

The Richmond County School System is hosting a recruitment open house for persons interested in bus driver positions on Thursday at the Transportation Department, at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No experience is necessary as qualified candidates will undergo extensive commercial driver’s license training.

Apply online at //rcboe.info/BusDriver.

T-Mobile call center

T-Mobile is looking to fill at its customer-service call center in Augusta.

The company will hold an on-site hiring event on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3750 Wheeler Road, Augusta.

Positions start at $15 an hour, plus a compensation plan that includes:

Education reimbursement.

Medical, dental and vision benefits.

Phone service discounts.

Matching 401(k).

Annual employee stock grant program.

To learn more about the positions, register for the hiring event, or to apply online, visit https://bit.ly/36x4o2b.

For more details on all upcoming hiring events, visit the T-Mobile Careers Facebook page.

