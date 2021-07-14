Richmond County schools, T-Mobile to hold hiring events
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re on the hunt for a job, there are a couple of upcoming hiring events you may be interested in:
Richmond County School System
The Richmond County School System is hosting a recruitment open house for persons interested in bus driver positions on Thursday at the Transportation Department, at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No experience is necessary as qualified candidates will undergo extensive commercial driver’s license training.
Apply online at //rcboe.info/BusDriver.
T-Mobile call center
T-Mobile is looking to fill at its customer-service call center in Augusta.
The company will hold an on-site hiring event on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3750 Wheeler Road, Augusta.
Positions start at $15 an hour, plus a compensation plan that includes:
- Education reimbursement.
- Medical, dental and vision benefits.
- Phone service discounts.
- Matching 401(k).
- Annual employee stock grant program.
To learn more about the positions, register for the hiring event, or to apply online, visit https://bit.ly/36x4o2b.
For more details on all upcoming hiring events, visit the T-Mobile Careers Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.