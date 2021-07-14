Advertisement

Richmond County schools, T-Mobile to hold hiring events

By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re on the hunt for a job, there are a couple of upcoming hiring events you may be interested in:

Richmond County School System

The Richmond County School System is hosting a recruitment open house for persons interested in bus driver positions on Thursday at the Transportation Department, at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No experience is necessary as qualified candidates will undergo extensive commercial driver’s license training.

Apply online at //rcboe.info/BusDriver.

T-Mobile call center

T-Mobile is looking to fill at its customer-service call center in Augusta.

The company will hold an on-site hiring event on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3750 Wheeler Road, Augusta.

Positions start at $15 an hour, plus a compensation plan that includes:

  • Education reimbursement.
  • Medical, dental and vision benefits.
  • Phone service discounts.
  • Matching 401(k).
  • Annual employee stock grant program.

To learn more about the positions, register for the hiring event, or to apply online, visit https://bit.ly/36x4o2b.

For more details on all upcoming hiring events, visit the T-Mobile Careers Facebook page.

