Republicans win runoffs for 2 Georgia state House seats

(WALB (custom credit) | Source: WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Final unofficial results show two Republicans have won seats in the Georgia House in special election runoffs held Tuesday.

No candidates won majorities in an earlier round of voting on June 15.

Toombs County Republican Party Chairman Leesa Hagan of Lyons beat auto dealer Wally Sapp of Baxley in House District 156. The district covers all of Montgomery and Toombs counties and parts of Appling and Jefferson Davis counties in southeast Georgia.

Republican ambulance company executive Devan Seabaugh of Marietta defeated Democratic artist and educator Priscilla Smith of Kennesaw in House District 34. It includes parts of Kennesaw and Marietta in Cobb County. Despite a Republican lean, both parties showed interest in the Cobb election as a rehearsal for 2022.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

