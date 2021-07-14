Advertisement

Remains identified as Richmond County man 3 are accused of murdering

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Remains discovered in Allendale County have been confirmed as those of a missing Richmond County man that three people have been accused of murdering.

The remains were found Friday in a vehicle, and they belong to Alfonzo Green, according to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office.

The Barnwell County and Allendale County coroner’s offices worked together on the case, and the remains were sent to Newberry for an autopsy. The remains were identified Tuesday as Green’s, authorities said.

CRIME | 43-year term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office says Aubra “AJ” Dunbar Jr., 28, Hezekiah Croney, 24, and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite, 17, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Alfonzo Green.

Arrest warrants allege the three “did commit the crime of murder, with malice and aforethought,” killing Green at 561 Ballpark Road in Barnwell County on or about June 27.

From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.(WRDW)

Green, 48, was last seen June 27.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of Walton Way just after 1 p.m. June 28 after Green’s girlfriend reported him missing.

She said that on June 26 around 4 p.m., Green asked her to take his nephew to Waynesboro.

Green said that while she was gone, he was going to town in Augusta, according to a report from deputies. Despite saying that, he apparently traveled to Barnwell County, because that’s where his car was seen.

She stated that when he left, he didn’t seem depressed.

The sheriff’s agency called in helicopters, search dogs and deputies to search for Green. The family even put up a $10,000 reward. But now that reward will go unclaimed, as family and friends prepare for a funeral instead. It’s not the ending they hoped for.

Unclear is whether there’s any connection to that fact that Green’s son turned himself in as a murder suspect in Barnwell County just a day after Green went missing. The son, Shondell Green, 18, is accused of killing Eddie Mathis on Ballpark Road.

MORE | Man charged with setting Evans home on fire

