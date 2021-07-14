Advertisement

Suspended police officer charged with murder in stepson’s death

Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURTIS BAY, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police said a Baltimore police officer has been charged with murder in the death of his teenaged stepson.

The 15-year-old’s body was found in upstairs attic crawlspace last week.

Police say the death of Dasan Jones was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

Suspended officer Eric Banks has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Banks had been in custody since he was charged with trying to disarm a police officer after Jones’ body was found.

His wife’s request for a protective order was granted the same day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden meets Democrats at Capitol to firm up support for spending
Shyeen Wise
Monetta man enters guilty plea deal for stabbing woman in the neck
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
Civil rights attorneys to seek over $30 million in Andrew Brown Jr. death lawsuit