Not your average driver’s ed: Col. County launches new teen driving program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It might not look like driver’s ed, but that’s because this course is being put on by the people whose job it is to protect our roads. A new program is helping teens get hands-on driving experience for whatever comes their way.

At the end of Burnout Road, young drivers are texting and driving, using drunk goggles, and drifting. The goal is to teach teen drivers about distracted driving.

“Where kids are going to do things where they don’t get a chance to do elsewhere and that’s just your put a blinker before we turn kind of deal this is more of a defensive driving,” said Louis Callard Co-Founder of Easy Drift Technology.

Its proactive kids are practicing skid recovery, driving off the road, stopping short, and the dangers of driving and texting and drinking all in a controlled environment. Lt. Canterbury says it’s necessary.

“The fact of the matter is between the ages of 16 and 19 the biggest killer is sitting in the driveway. As a police officer responding to a call where you have to put a sheet over a child is probably the worst one you can go to. It only takes a split second, a split second,” said Lt. Russell Canterbury, Leuitenant Over Training Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

But out here it’s about having fun and learning to be safe. Before they hit the road, they go to a quick class and then get their hands on the wheel. And believe me it isn’t easy and the kids agree.

“They were both really hard but I think the beer goggles were worse though. Don’t drink and drive cause I would crash into everything,” said Shelby, a student driver.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants the hands-on learning to prepare and protect these young drivers.

The program is entirely free. To sign up your kids call Columbia County’s Community Services. You don’t have to live in Columbia County to sign up. They plan to have another class before the school year starts.

