Advertisement

Not your average driver’s ed: Col. County launches new teen driving program

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It might not look like driver’s ed, but that’s because this course is being put on by the people whose job it is to protect our roads. A new program is helping teens get hands-on driving experience for whatever comes their way.

At the end of Burnout Road, young drivers are texting and driving, using drunk goggles, and drifting. The goal is to teach teen drivers about distracted driving.

“Where kids are going to do things where they don’t get a chance to do elsewhere and that’s just your put a blinker before we turn kind of deal this is more of a defensive driving,” said Louis Callard Co-Founder of Easy Drift Technology.

Its proactive kids are practicing skid recovery, driving off the road, stopping short, and the dangers of driving and texting and drinking all in a controlled environment. Lt. Canterbury says it’s necessary.

“The fact of the matter is between the ages of 16 and 19 the biggest killer is sitting in the driveway. As a police officer responding to a call where you have to put a sheet over a child is probably the worst one you can go to. It only takes a split second, a split second,” said Lt. Russell Canterbury, Leuitenant Over Training Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

But out here it’s about having fun and learning to be safe. Before they hit the road, they go to a quick class and then get their hands on the wheel. And believe me it isn’t easy and the kids agree.

“They were both really hard but I think the beer goggles were worse though. Don’t drink and drive cause I would crash into everything,” said Shelby, a student driver.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants the hands-on learning to prepare and protect these young drivers.

The program is entirely free. To sign up your kids call Columbia County’s Community Services. You don’t have to live in Columbia County to sign up. They plan to have another class before the school year starts.

MORE: | Grant Me Hope: John, 14, needs a family to offer love, support and encouragement

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder

Latest News

A judge issues the first big ruling in a lead poisoning case involving a former Burke County...
I-TEAM: Judge rules on Burke County lead poisoning case
A judge issues the first big ruling in a lead poisoning case involving a former Burke County...
I-TEAM Burke County lead
It might not look like driver’s ed, but that’s because this course is being put on by the...
Not your average drivers ed
Local doctors concerned about spike in cases of RSV