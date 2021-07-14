Advertisement

McDuffie County experiencing increase on catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter
Catalytic converter(WLUC)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office warns the area is experiencing an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic converters have several precious metals in them. Unscrupulous scrap metal deals pay hundreds of dollars for the converters.

In 2020, the two-state area saw a surge in catalytic converter thefts as law enforcement and area leaders worked to crack down on the crime.

While all vehicles are at ricks, the Sheriff’s Office reports mid-size commercial trucks and vans equipped with dual converters appear to be an ideal target for thieves. Businesses with vehicles left parked overnight are extremely vulnerable.

The Sheriff’s Office recommend drivers to park/leave vehicles in a well-lit area.

Officials also suggest the following tips to help keep your catalytic converter safe from thieves:

  • Try parking by a window to keep an eye on your vehicle.
  • Etch an identifier or unique marking on the catalytic converter so that it can be returned to you in the event it is stolen.
  • Ask your mechanic if they can make your connection more secure.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or has information about the thefts in the area are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (706)597-7337. Callers can remain anonymous.

