Man charged with killing Graniteville mother, child in 2019 to remain jailed

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man alleged to be one of three suspects who killed a mother and her child while shooting into a Graniteville apartment in 2019 will remain in jail.

Thomas Anthony Henderson, now 20, was denied bond at a Tuesday hearing. He has been detained at the Aiken County Detention Center for the past 552 days after being charged in the death of 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son Elijah.

During the late-night hours of Dec. 17, 2019, bullets ripped through the Jackson’s home at Kalmia Apartments in Graniteville.

A video taken by a Ring Doorbell security camera showed three suspects run up to the victim’s back door an open fire.

Authorities reported Mel’lisha died on scene. Elijah was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office announced that the shooting was gang-related and that the Jacksons were not the intended target of the shooting.

“The child was in the mother’s arms when it was shot,” Solicitor Bill Weeks said at Tuesday’s bond hearing.

Days after the shooting, investigators named Henderson as a suspect.

Weeks disclosed in the courtroom that authorities had responded to Henderson’s house several days before the shooting. During that time, Henderson was seen wearing clothes similar to one of the suspects in surveillance video.

After conducting a search, investigators found a shell casing at the suspect’s home that matched one of the several casings found at the scene of the crime. Weeks said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is still working to complete analysis of several other shells found at the scene.

Henderson was detained on Jan. 4, 2020 at an Augusta home on Greene Street.

Now almost two years later, Weeks said authorities still haven’t identified the two other suspects in the case and investigation continues.

Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope denied bond. A trial date has not been set for Henderson’s trial.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.