Advertisement

Man charged with killing Graniteville mother, child in 2019 to remain jailed

Thomas Anthony Henderson
Thomas Anthony Henderson(WRDW)
By Matthew Enfinger
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man alleged to be one of three suspects who killed a mother and her child while shooting into a Graniteville apartment in 2019 will remain in jail.

Thomas Anthony Henderson, now 20, was denied bond at a Tuesday hearing. He has been detained at the Aiken County Detention Center for the past 552 days after being charged in the death of 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son Elijah.

During the late-night hours of Dec. 17, 2019, bullets ripped through the Jackson’s home at Kalmia Apartments in Graniteville.

A video taken by a Ring Doorbell security camera showed three suspects run up to the victim’s back door an open fire.

Authorities reported Mel’lisha died on scene. Elijah was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office announced that the shooting was gang-related and that the Jacksons were not the intended target of the shooting.

MORE | Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child

“The child was in the mother’s arms when it was shot,” Solicitor Bill Weeks said at Tuesday’s bond hearing.

Days after the shooting, investigators named Henderson as a suspect.

Weeks disclosed in the courtroom that authorities had responded to Henderson’s house several days before the shooting. During that time, Henderson was seen wearing clothes similar to one of the suspects in surveillance video.

After conducting a search, investigators found a shell casing at the suspect’s home that matched one of the several casings found at the scene of the crime. Weeks said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is still working to complete analysis of several other shells found at the scene.

Henderson was detained on Jan. 4, 2020 at an Augusta home on Greene Street.

Now almost two years later, Weeks said authorities still haven’t identified the two other suspects in the case and investigation continues.

Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope denied bond. A trial date has not been set for Henderson’s trial.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d

Latest News

Bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on dark asphalt
Roadway roundup: More night closures set for I-20 near state line
Police working to identify group of thieves targeting elderly people in different cities, towns
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy to host customer assistance day in Aiken
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse in Ohio