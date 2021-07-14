Advertisement

Local waterways’ bacteria levels sink in aftermath of tropical storm

By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bacteria levels in some local waterways are back to safe levels after a warning was issued last week in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa.

As the storm moved through the CSRA, runoff carried bacteria into the Savannah River and other waterways, prompting a warning to try to avoid contact with the water and to wash off if contact did occur.

The Savannah Riverkeeper, which tests waterways, told News 12 Wednesday that four area sites tested the day before — Hammond Ferry Dock, Langley Pond, Stevens Creek and Modoc — all had bacteria levels below the danger threshold.

After the storm, concerns were high for the Betty’s Branch boat ramp and the Augusta Canal.

The water is tested every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with experts looking for in particular for E. coli, since high levels can make us very sick.

