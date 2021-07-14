New Columbia County superintendent discusses upcoming school year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hard to believe but there are just a few weeks left of summer vacation. Today we checked in with some of our local school districts to find out what you need to know about this year.

It’s official. Dr. Steven Flynt just got sworn in as Columbia County School District’s newest superintendent. But he’s already thinking about the new school year.

“Last year, we had a lot of protocols in place, we were able to do it very well last year, we ended the school year very strong, very minimal number of cases of COVID,” said Dr. Steven Flynt, Columbia County School District Superintendent.

And because of that drop in cases towards the end of the year they made masks optional for summer school where Flynt says so far, there hasn’t been a single confirmed case of COVID.

“And so, continuing that work into the school year, now we’ll be watching the numbers, and following guidance of local, state, national where we can,” he said.

Columbia, Richmond and Aiken counties are all making masks optional this year. Masks are still required on Richmond and Columbia County buses but they’re not for Aiken.

We also asked Flynt about staffing shortages - and he says Columbia County isn’t having any issues.

“We just need to watch it, we need to be very careful on our budget, be very conservative, and see what we can continue to do to keep up with pay at every level,” said Dr. Flynt.

Our schools getting ready with just a few weeks to go.

“Come with an open mind, and be ready to have a great school year with all of us,” he said.

The first day of school for Richmond and Columbia counties is August 5. And Aiken public schools begin on August 16.

