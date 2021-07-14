Advertisement

IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.(CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About four million taxpayers can expect to see refunds from the Internal Revenue Service this week.

The money will go to people who paid too much on unemployment compensation last year.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

This round of refund payments will begin July 14 for direct deposit and July 16 for those who receive paper checks.

The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.

Most taxpayers will not need to take any action and there is no need to call the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder

Latest News

Monisha Courtney and Dustin Williamson
Bond hearings share details on what led to 2020 Aiken nightclub shooting
Market Wagon is launching a hub that will bring produce delivery to the CSRA.
Business roundup: Market Wagon launches CSRA produce delivery; Sprint stores salute heroes
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar-sexual abuse case