Hephzibah man wanted in rape, incest case

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexual assaulted a victim for several years.

Nicholas Mims, 46, is wanted for a rape and incest incident that occurred on the 4600 block of Storey Mill Road in Hephzibah, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident report states an adult, female victim told authorities that Mims sexually assaulted her approximately 635 times between Sept. 8, 2014 and March 2018.

Mims is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s 5-feet-6-inches and reportedly weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are urged to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at (706)821-1451 or the on-duty investigator at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.