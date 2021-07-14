Growing efforts to fight food insecurity in South Augusta

SOUTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Access to fresh produce and healthy food has been an issue plaguing the South Augusta area for a while now, but now community leaders are taking matters into their own hands. There is a new farmer’s market underway in coordination with “Growing Augusta” at the Journey Sherwood Community Church on Old Louisville Road.

The concept behind this is simple. Everyone deserves access to fresh produce. And this is just one of the many moves locally and at the state level to ensure people in Augusta don’t have an empty fridge.

Pastor Keith Walton noticed his area had a problem when he volunteered to deliver meals for Richmond County schools during the pandemic.

“I literally became UberEats for Richmond County,” said Pastor Walton.

He realized the kids he was driving out to didn’t have much at home let alone healthy foods in the fridge.

“There’s no fresh market here,” he said.

That is until now. Without markets like this, the health of families in the neighborhood is at risk.

“Socio-economic diseases. High blood pressure, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes. It’s all a product of the fact you can’t get access to fresh produce,” said Pastor Keith Walton, Journey Sherwood Community Church.

Senator Harold Jones knows these issues all too well. He’s heading up a committee looking into food deserts and food insecurity. They plan to have four meetings, hopefully one in Augusta.

“And there we’re provided input from different communities about what the issue is. We’ll also hear from experts, so other communities can hear from these experts,” said Senator Harold Jones II, Georgia State Senate District 22.

And they’re taking all that info back to the statehouse.

“The key goal is that we want to have legislation to actually address the issue,” said Senator Harold Jones II.

They believe they can find ways to get more grocery stores or farmers markets like this, out to the areas barren of green veggies.

“The fact that I know kids are leaving here with fresh produce,” said Pastor Walton.

And with all this comes hope that a long-standing change is coming for those who deserve better options and more color in their pantry.

Journey Sherwood Community Church says one of their goals in the future is to accept EBT and SNAP benefits. But in the meantime, if you can’t afford any of the food here they say they have free food for you to pick up too.

The farmers market will be held there the second Wednesday of every month.

