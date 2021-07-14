Georgia sees rise in coronavirus cases, reflecting U.S. trend

ATLANTA - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Georgia has risen substantially over the past few weeks, mirroring a national trend that has public health experts worried.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases stood at more than 855 on Tuesday. That’s up from 365 on June 25.

About 676 people were hospitalized with COVID. That’s over 4% of the state’s patient count and up from 423 on June 19.

It’s a problem across the U.S. as the nation COVID-19 curve rises again after months of decline.

In fact, the number of new cases per day has doubled over the past three weeks.

Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And all but two states — Maine and South Dakota — reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks.

“It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to be occurring after the July Fourth weekend,” said Dr. Bill Powderly, co-director of the infectious-disease division at Washington University’s School of Medicine in St. Louis.

At the same time, parts of the country are running up against deep vaccine resistance.

Nationally, 55.6% of all Americans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower vaccination rates: Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%; Nevada, 50.9%; Louisiana, 39.2%; and Utah, 49.5%.

Even with the latest surge, cases in the U.S. are nowhere near their peak of a quarter-million per day in January. And deaths are running at under 260 per day on average after topping out at more than 3,400 over the winter — a testament to how effectively the vaccine can prevent serious illness and death in those who happen to become infected.

But health experts say they show the need for more people to get vaccinated, particularly with the rise of the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus.

In South Carolina, more than 90% of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations within a two-week period were among unvaccinated people, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Because the spread of delta doubles roughly every two weeks, it’s expected soon to be the most common strain of COVID-19 in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina infectious disease researcher Dr. Helmut Albrecht says delta includes some of the most dangerous COVID-19 mutations that have emerged over the last year and a half and combines them into a dangerous mixture.

However, he said not only is delta able to spread quickly, but research also has shown it could be making infected people sicker than the original strain did.

“We are seeing disturbingly young people in the hospital, we are seeing pregnant women in the hospital who could’ve protected themselves but also their unborn baby who isn’t vaccinated and getting severely, severely ill,” he said.

Dr. James Lawler, a leader of the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, said bringing back masks and limiting gatherings would help. But he acknowledged that most of the places seeing higher rates of the virus “are exactly the areas of the country that don’t want to do any of these things.”

Lawler warned that what is happening in Britain is a preview of what’s to come in the U.S.

“The descriptions from regions of the world where the delta variant has taken hold and become the predominant virus are pictures of ICUs full of 30-year-olds. That’s what the critical care doctors describe, and that’s what’s coming to the U.S.,” he said.

He added: “I think people have no clue what’s about to hit us.”

From reports by The Associated Press and WIS