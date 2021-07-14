Advertisement

Dominion Energy to host customer assistance day in Aiken

Dominion Energy
WRDW
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy is partnering with city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism to host a customer assistance day at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center.

The event at 841 Edgefield Ave. NW will take place Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.

The workshop and resource fair are free, open to the public and for all ages. Participants can meet one-on-one with Dominion Energy customer assistance team members and learn more about:

  • Dominion Energy customer assistance programs and services
  • Energy savings tips
  • Aiken/Barnwell Community Action Agency and SC Housing rent and utility assistance programs
  • Scam awareness and safety

The schedule

  • 11:45 a.m. to noon: Information and resource fair
  • 12:05-12:15 p.m.: Welcome
  • 12:15-12:35 p.m.: Dominion Energy customer assistance program overview
  • 12:35-1:15 p.m.: Utility and rental assistance programs
  • 1:15-1:30 p.m.: Information and resource fair
  • 1:30-1:45 p.m.: Energy-saving tips
  • 1:45-2 p.m.: Scam awareness and safety; Dominion Energy website and app overview
  • 2-2:15 p.m.: Closing/acknowledgements
  • 2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: One-on-one meetings with Dominion Energy customer assistance team members; information and resource fair

