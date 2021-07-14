Dominion Energy to host customer assistance day in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy is partnering with city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism to host a customer assistance day at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center.

The event at 841 Edgefield Ave. NW will take place Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.

The workshop and resource fair are free, open to the public and for all ages. Participants can meet one-on-one with Dominion Energy customer assistance team members and learn more about:

Dominion Energy customer assistance programs and services

Energy savings tips

Aiken/Barnwell Community Action Agency and SC Housing rent and utility assistance programs

Scam awareness and safety

The schedule