AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an alert for an Augusta woman who was missing.

Deputies say 25-year-old Rangina Barechzai had last been seen on July 3 in the 2900 block of Wheeler Road.

Authorities said Wednesday afternoon that she’d been found in Texas and is fine.

