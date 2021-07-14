Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures should stay in the mid to low 70s for lows early this morning. Winds will be light out of the south.

The Bermuda High will continue to keep the heat and humidity around through the rest of the work week. Morning lows will be in the low 70s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are expected to form in the afternoon. Most of the rain should quiet down a little after sunset. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

The broken record forecast continues Friday with morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon/evening. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

Rain chances do look lower by Saturday, but the heat and humidity will be sticking around. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Storm chances do look to get back in the forecast by Sunday afternoon as our usual summer pattern returns. Tropics continue to stay quiet in the Atlantic for now. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

