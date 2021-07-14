Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hit and miss showers and storms will remain possible across the CSRA through around 10 pm. The overnight should be dry with a few clouds and light winds out of the south. Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 70s into early Thursday morning.

The Bermuda High will continue to keep the heat and humidity around through the rest of the work week. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are expected to form in the afternoon. Most of the rain should quiet down a little after sunset. Winds will be out of the south-southwest generally less than 10 mph.

The broken record forecast continues Friday with morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon/evening. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

Rain chances do look lower by Saturday, but the heat and humidity will be sticking around. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s with partly cloudy skies and the chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.

Slightly higher storm chances do look to get back in the forecast by Sunday afternoon as our usual summer pattern returns. Highs will be steamy in the mid to low 90s.

Later next week does look a little bit cooler. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday next week look to remain in the upper 80s. Rain chances look to continue for the afternoons next week. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

