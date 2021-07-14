Columbia County judicial split at the mercy of the Georgia Supreme Court

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The verdict is in. A judge says it is constitutional for Columbia County to split from the Richmond County judicial circuit. Even though the new circuit has the green light, the fight is far from over.

The lawyers representing the suit against the judicial circuit split say they plan to appeal. But they say everyone right now is at the mercy of the Georgia Supreme Court. They might throw the appeal out, they might hear it, they might extend the hold on the circuit, or allow Columbia County to move forward after the 15th. There’s a lot of ways this could, go, stop, or slow down. And the Georgia Supreme Court well, they control the traffic light.

Jack Long says if Columbia County splits before his appeal is heard it will be extremely difficult for the Georgia Supreme Court to make a ruling. Cases under Columbia County’s stand-alone DA could be in limbo.

“Then they’ve created a problem for themselves, because then it puts them where they can’t really decide the issue. Because if they decide it, they’ve got to throw out a bunch on of convictions,” said Jack Long, Attorney with Tucker Long, P.C.

Senator Harold Jones says he’s been looking into a split since 2006 and he does not think an appeal would be successful anyways.

“This would be the first time section 2 of the Voting Rights Act would be used to actually say that you can not create a majority/minority county or majority/minority district. So I think the law is pretty much clear, and the judge could of showed that. And so I’m not really worried about it dragging out,” said Senator Harold Jones II, Georgia State Senate District 22.

And he says it’s in the best interest of everyone to have a split circuit.

“We’re talking about two of the largest counties in the state that are basically autonomous. And they can handle they’re own judicial circuit, why should they not be allowed to do that?” said Senator Harold Jones II.

And while some believe we’re past due to move forward, others say who’s hurt by some more time for the courts to think things through?

“What harm does it do to keep it enforced? There’s no harm, because the legal issues get to be decided,” said Long.

And as one court has made their decision on the split, another court is about to have an appeal land on their desk.

Legally speaking, this really could go any way. Jack Long says he believes though this is an unusual case and the Georgia Supreme Court will likely fast-track any proceedings.

