Civil rights attorneys to seek over $30 million in Andrew Brown Jr. death lawsuit

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A federal lawsuit is expected to be announced Wednesday surrounding the shooting death of an Elizabeth City man by deputies in April.

National civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Harry Daniels, and Bakari Sellers will be in Elizabeth City to share that filing in the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

According to a press release, the suit is seeking over $30 million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages.

Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21st as they were serving search and arrest warrants.

The shooting was recorded on deputies’ body cameras and show Brown attempting to drive away in his vehicle as he is shot at by several deputies.

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble reviewed the footage and declined to charge the deputies in the case saying the shooting was justified. Womble said that Brown struck a deputy with his car and nearly ran him over while ignoring commands to show his hands and get out of the vehicle.

Brown family attorney Chantel Lassiter after viewing body camera footage in April described Brown’s shooting as an execution.

Brown’s death sparked months of protests on the streets of Elizabeth City.

