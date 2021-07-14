Buy a brick to build a better library

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - How about a way to be remembered for years to come at a historic building that’s stood for more than 100 years! You can have a brick inscribed at the Aiken County Public Library.

The bricks will be placed at the base of the library’s steps and all of the funds will go towards the library’s renovations.

Organizers say this is a way for the whole community to be a part of the project.

“We feel like the personalization of all the bricks and all the messages is uplifting and unifying and for that reason I think this is going to speak volumes for a long long time on how Aiken feels about their new library,” said Bill Reynolds, President of Friends of the Aiken County Public Library.

If you’re interested you have until July 31st to place an order. There are two styles available one for $100 and the other for $125 which includes clipart. Supply is limited so make sure to get yours now! Aiken County Public Library will be using the first 600 bricks ordered.

To order your brick online, visit: Friends of the Aiken County Public Library. For questions, contact Patty Oakland at poakland@bellsouth.net.

