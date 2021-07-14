Advertisement

Buy a brick to build a better library

By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - How about a way to be remembered for years to come at a historic building that’s stood for more than 100 years! You can have a brick inscribed at the Aiken County Public Library.

The bricks will be placed at the base of the library’s steps and all of the funds will go towards the library’s renovations.

Organizers say this is a way for the whole community to be a part of the project.

“We feel like the personalization of all the bricks and all the messages is uplifting and unifying and for that reason I think this is going to speak volumes for a long long time on how Aiken feels about their new library,” said Bill Reynolds, President of Friends of the Aiken County Public Library.

If you’re interested you have until July 31st to place an order. There are two styles available one for $100 and the other for $125 which includes clipart. Supply is limited so make sure to get yours now! Aiken County Public Library will be using the first 600 bricks ordered.

To order your brick online, visit: Friends of the Aiken County Public Library. For questions, contact Patty Oakland at poakland@bellsouth.net.

MORE: | School districts prepare for students to return without masks

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder

Latest News

A busy day for Augusta commissioners today with big topics on the agenda ranging from the new...
Augusta city leaders talk future of Regency Mall: ‘It’s held the area hostage for years’
Augusta city leaders announce a new credit card policy
Augusta credit card policy
Augusta credit card policy
How about a way to be remembered for years to come at a historic building that’s stood for more...
Inscribed bricks at Aiken County Public Library