Business roundup: Market Wagon launches CSRA produce delivery; Sprint stores salute heroes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Market Wagon on Wednesday announced the launch of its online farmers market and delivery service in the CSRA, offering more ways to order from local farms and artisanal food vendors.

The local deliveries are available through a Midlands hub in South Carolina being launched by the startup that’s focused on helping farmers get their products to local consumers.

The delivery area includes Saluda, Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield and Orangeburg counties in South Carolina and Columbia and Richmond counties in Georgia.

The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or smartphone throughout the week and place an order from multiple local vendors with a single checkout.

Orders are delivered each Wednesday afternoon in insulated totes using ice packs as needed to preserve freshness.

Area residents can enjoy local shopping not only during harvest season but all year long after most physical farmers’ markets have closed for the season. More than 185 local products are available to choose from through the Midlands hub, with more expected to come.

The company is accepting home delivery orders at https://marketwagon.com/delivery/Midlands-SC.

First responders and others can get a free beverage on July 24

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Sprint is celebrating hometown heroes and joining other convenience retailers and suppliers across the country to celebrate 24/7 Day.

Held every July 24, the day recognizes first responders, medical personnel and Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock to serve their communities 24/7.

On July 24, Sprint will be:

Giving a cup of coffee or fountain drink to any first responder, nurse, doctor, EMT worker, Red Cross volunteer and 911 professional.

Encouraging community members to take part by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on any social media platform using the hashtag #WeHeartHeroes.

The annual event, organized by the NACS Foundation, helps raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting hometown heroes.

The NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of the industry association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing.

Sprint Food Stores Inc. was founded in 1997 and now operates 30 convenience stores in the Augusta region and surrounding areas. With headquarters in Augusta, all Sprint Food Stores are locally owned and operated. For more information, go to MySprintFS.com and follow Sprint Food Stores on Facebook and Instagram.

KAMO Facility Solutions and Supplies opening new showroom in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - KAMO Facility Solutions and Supplies will open its second showroom in Aiken.

A grand opening event will be held on July 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a noon ribbon cutting by the Aiken and Metro Chambers of Commerce.

This new location will be a smaller hub compared to the main showroom and warehouse located in Augusta, but will offer all the same product lines.

Lori Perry standing in front of the new KAMO showroom in Aiken. (WRDW)

Harris Weinstein, president of KAMO, stated “This is the right time to set up a location in Aiken, as there is no other janitorial supply company in the area to serve our current and new customers. Customers will also be able to drop off equipment in need of repairs or services, so they don’t have to make the trip to Augusta.”

The showroom will be at 550 Silverbluff Road. Suite 500.

The Aiken showroom will be managed by Lori Perry, who recently moved to the area from Macon.

Comcast offers upgraded Wi-Fi speeds across the area

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Comcast this week announced a multi-million-dollar upgrade that the company says will bring “the fastest internet speeds available over Wi-Fi” to Augusta residents and businesses.

The upgrade is beginning immediately as part of a national rollout that began in February 2021.

The Wi-Fi technology can deliver up to 1.2 gigabits per second.

Three new tiers of high-speed Internet services are now available to residents and businesses across portions of Augusta, with availability to about half of the market by end of 2021. Most residents and businesses will be upgraded by late 2022.

The new Internet service options are Xfinity Extreme (400 Mbps), Extreme Pro (800 Mbps) and Gig (1.2 Gbps).

New and current customers can visit www.Xfinity.com to learn more. Small and mid-sized businesses can visit www.business.comcast.com.

Leadership Aiken County is now accepting applications

AIKEN, S.C. - Leadership Aiken County is accepting applications for the Class of 2021-2022.

The organization, established in 1981, seeks to develop informed, committed and qualified individuals capable of providing dynamic community leadership for Aiken County.

Program objectives are accomplished through a competitive selection process, intensive team-building activities, and exposure to local issues, regional resources and various county leaders.

“Beginning with a mandatory three-day overnight retreat at Camp Gravatt, the class develops an esprit-de-corps which will provide a common ground for working together on present and future community needs,” the organization said in a news release.

For nine months, October through May, the group will meet for daylong sessions each month.

Candidates should be residents of Aiken County and/or employed in Aiken County, possess an interest in the community and a desire to use the knowledge gained from this program to improve Aiken County.

Applications are available at www.leadershipaikencounty.com. The deadline is Aug. 9.

SRS contractor presents United Way with a token of thanks

AIKEN, S.C. - Savannah River Remediation, the liquid waste contractor at Savannah River Site, presented a rosewood mantel clock to the United Way of Aiken County for its years of support and work in the community.

SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach made the presentation to organization President Sharon Rodgers.

The clock represents the appreciation for the opportunities the United Way has given SRR employees to help the community throughout SRR’s contract at SRS. The clock’s inscription reads, “Your support has always been timely.” In the past 12 years, SRR employees’ and corporate donations to the local United Ways have amounted to more than $3 million.

Aiken County United Way President Sharon Rodgers accepts gift of mantel clock from SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach. (WRDW)

Breidenbach thanked Rodgers and her organization for providing support to families across the entire community.

“This gift symbolizes our thanks for always being there, always caring for those in need,” Breidenbach said. “Each year, we call on SRR employees to open their hearts and consider providing financial support and giving of their time to help lift our community. We’re proud of the support we offer the United Way of Aiken County, and how the organization helps SRR live up to its core values.”

Rodgers thanked Breidenbach for the mantel clock and the SRR workforce for supporting annual fundraising efforts and volunteer events.

Airport to host Disadvantaged Business Enterprise consultation meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Regional Airport will host a Disadvantage Business Enterprise three-year goal consultation meeting from 10-11 a.m. July 19.

The airport is in the process of developing its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program goal update.

The airport is soliciting input and feedback from representatives of minority- and women-owned businesses to assist the airport in the establishment of its goals.

All such businesses are invited to participate in the meeting.

Participants will discuss the proposed future goals, as well as the availability of potential airport opportunities and efforts to increase participation.

The meeting will take place at the airport, 1501 Aviation Way.

To register, visit www.FlyAGS.com/Press-Releases/Item616.

Georgia Power Foundation donates to Georgia Justice Project initiative

ATLANTA - Georgia Power recently announced an investment of $500,000 by the Georgia Power Foundation to the Georgia Justice Project.

The funding will help remove barriers to employment and housing and open other opportunities for those with past records who are working to be productive citizens, according to a news relrease from the company.

“We are proud to support this initiative that will help citizens working hard to be self-sufficient,” said Mike Anderson, senior vice president of Georgia Power and president and CEO of the Georgia Power Foundation.

The efforts support expanding direct service programs, including implementation of Georgia’s new “expungement law,” Senate Bill 288, that passed both the Georgia House and Senate unanimously.

This new law expands access to criminal record restriction and sealing.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.