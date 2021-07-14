Bond hearings share details on what led to 2020 Aiken nightclub shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond hearings held today for two suspects charged in a 2020 nightclub shooting in Aiken shared additional details on the violent incident.

Discussions during the bond hearings of Monisha Courtney and Dustin Williamson, two of five suspects charged in the shooting, state the incident was a planned act of retaliation.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2020, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office were called to Seventh Lounge in the 1600 block of Richland Avenue East in reference to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered at least 10 people were injured, among them was 30-year-old Craig Youmans of North Augusta who died at the scene after sustaining several gunshots.

At Courtney’s hearing this morning, Solicitor Bill Weeks disclosed that Courtney and co-defendant Lasonya Howard served as lookouts for the shooters. Phone records showed the two made phone calls and sent text messages to the alleged shooters moments before the violent incident took place. The suspects also met prior to plan out the attack.

Courtney’s defense attorney further elaborated on her involvement in the shooting. That morning, the intended target was a subject who was believed to have murdered Courtney’s boyfriend, 21-year-old McKenzie Corley Harley, Jr., two weeks before. The attorney said Youmans was not the intended target.

The day after the shooting, Courtney’s brother, 34-year-old TyQuan Graham, was murdered in what she believes was an act of retaliation. A day after speaking to police, she fled to Florida out of fear of being killed, Courtney’s attorney said.

Courtney was then arrested in Florida by the West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on warrants for murder and criminal conspiracy.

Details shared in Williamson’s hearing further pointed to his connection in not just the Seventh Lounge shooting, but to the death of 77-year-old Henrietta Creech which occurred within hours of the nightclub shooting.

Williamson is alleged to be the driver of a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in Barnwell that struck Creech’s house and another home.

After Williamson was named a suspect, police conducted a search of his house and discovered a weapon with shell casings that matched those found at the Barnwell crime scene. Authorities also searched his car and uncovered weapons with shell casings that matched those found at Seventh Lounge, Weeks said.

Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope denied Williamson bond. He will continue to be held at the Aiken County Detention Center pending a trial.

Courtney was granted a $50,000 bond with several conditions including GPS monitoring, regular contact with her attorney and she cannot have contact with the victims, their families or the other co-defendants in the case.

