Boil advisory issued for some residents of Aiken County

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Valley Public Service Authority Water System in Aiken County has issued a boil advisory for customers living in certain areas.

Water service was interrupted in order to perform unforeseen system repairs. Once water service is restored, customers whose service was interrupted or who saw low water should vigorously boil their water for at least a minute before consuming it. The advisory will be in place until further notice.

Areas affected are:

Oakdale Drive

Old Cherokee Drive

Parker Drive

Fairview Drive

Melrose Circle

Windsor Drive

Pineland Drive

There was no confirmed contamination of the system, but the potential exists, so the boil advisory was issued as a precaution.

Call 803-593-2053 if you have questions.

