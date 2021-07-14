Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for some residents of Aiken County

running water from faucet
running water from faucet(wvir)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Valley Public Service Authority Water System in Aiken County has issued a boil advisory for customers living in certain areas.

Water service was interrupted in order to perform unforeseen system repairs. Once water service is restored, customers whose service was interrupted or who saw low water should vigorously boil their water for at least a minute before consuming it. The advisory will be in place until further notice.

Areas affected are:

  • Oakdale Drive
  • Old Cherokee Drive
  • Parker Drive
  • Fairview Drive
  • Melrose Circle
  • Windsor Drive
  • Pineland Drive

There was no confirmed contamination of the system, but the potential exists, so the boil advisory was issued as a precaution.

Call 803-593-2053 if you have questions.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d

Latest News

Bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on dark asphalt
Roadway roundup: More overnight lane closures set for I-20 near state line
Police working to identify group of thieves targeting elderly people in different cities, towns
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy to host customer assistance day in Aiken
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse in Ohio