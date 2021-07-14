Augusta city leaders talk future of Regency Mall: ‘It’s held the area hostage for years’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A busy day for Augusta commissioners today with big topics on the agenda ranging from the new JBA to the future of the Regency Mall. Why exactly are city leaders talking about the old mall?

“It’s held the area hostage for years” - that’s how Commissioner Clarke described what’s left of Regency Mall in South Augusta. Today he was hoping the new blight ordinance could do something about it.

Back in October, bulldozers were spotted at the property. Since then much of the property has been torn down. As far as what the plans were, Augusta’s Economic Development Department couldn’t tell us. Now the owners could be facing the heat from the new blight tax. Clarke wanted to inspect the property to see if the blight tax should be applied.

Commissioner Hasan added that several properties on Broad Street, the Penny Savers Bank and the former Churches Chicken on James Brown Blv. should also be looked into. Clarke’s motion failed because committee members didn’t want to single out a property and disturb the normal process of how properties would be identified. But Commissioner Johnson would like to see the blight ordinance applied to the old mall.

“We are not doing something specifically at a specific entity, this is an ordinance that will be applies across out city and so wherever the cards fall that’s where they fall. But that property, is a property, that we have great potential to develop,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

The city administrator said he’d bring back a quarterly report on the status of blighted commercial properties around the city.

