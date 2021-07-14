Advertisement

Augusta city leaders announce new credit card policy

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today during the Augusta commission meeting the city administrator announced a new credit card policy is ready. It comes after concerns over the mayor’s credit card spending shed light on the fact Augusta did not have a policy in place at all.

Leaders claimed they were unaware there wasn’t a policy despite it being against the law.

The administrator was then tasked with forming a policy that meets the state requirement and holds cardholders accountable for spending. The full policy will be presented to commissioners at next week’s full commission meeting. The city administrator says the policy will cover all the state requirements.

“For elected officials, it addresses who is eligible to receive a credit card and includes all of those state statutes and requirements and fully meets the letter of the law,” said Odie Donald, City Administrator.

That policy would go into effect immediately if approved next week.

MORE: | Augusta Commission votes against forensic audit into city spending

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder

Latest News

A busy day for Augusta commissioners today with big topics on the agenda ranging from the new...
Augusta city leaders talk future of Regency Mall: ‘It’s held the area hostage for years’
How about a way to be remembered for years to come at a historic building that’s stood for more...
Buy a brick to build a better library
Augusta credit card policy
Augusta credit card policy
How about a way to be remembered for years to come at a historic building that’s stood for more...
Inscribed bricks at Aiken County Public Library