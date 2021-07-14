Augusta city leaders announce new credit card policy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today during the Augusta commission meeting the city administrator announced a new credit card policy is ready. It comes after concerns over the mayor’s credit card spending shed light on the fact Augusta did not have a policy in place at all.

Leaders claimed they were unaware there wasn’t a policy despite it being against the law.

The administrator was then tasked with forming a policy that meets the state requirement and holds cardholders accountable for spending. The full policy will be presented to commissioners at next week’s full commission meeting. The city administrator says the policy will cover all the state requirements.

“For elected officials, it addresses who is eligible to receive a credit card and includes all of those state statutes and requirements and fully meets the letter of the law,” said Odie Donald, City Administrator.

That policy would go into effect immediately if approved next week.

