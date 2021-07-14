Antonio Burden sworn in as new Augusta Fire Chief after months of controversy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department officially has a new chief. Antonio Burden was sworn in this morning as the department’s new head. The process didn’t come without controversy. Despite mixed opinions about his qualifications and transparency concerns, commissioners voted 6 to 3 to push him through.

What does Chief Burden hope to accomplish in his new role?

Gaining trust and working as a team were the main points Burden touched on in his speech today. Chief Burden is stepping into a position that could bring many challenges but he says he’s ready.

“My goal is to earn your trust and respect each day. As we embark on our new journey...,” said Chief Burden.

Over three months of controversy surrounding the hiring process, today Augusta has a new chief.

“I think all four people were good. We could have taken any one of the four and Augusta would have been taken care of,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams, District 5.

They selected Antonio Burden. Burden has over 30 years of firefighting experience as well as leadership experience in Dekalb County as fire marshal and a deputy chief. He’ll start off in Augusta with a $138,000 salary.

“I am humbled and honored to stand here today, alongside my fellow accustom fire department family. As we take flight on a new journey,” said Antonio Burden, Augusta Fire Chief.

Burden takes the place of long-term Augusta Fire Chief Chris James. In the months before James resigned, training, morale, and whether or not Augusta Fire will serve as the county’s primary ambulance service were all issues of top concern.

“We seldom reach any destination without stumbling across a few rocks in the road. And when we’re soaring high above the clouds in the sky. We are definitely bound to encounter some turbulence. However, resistance, tension, and pressure strengthen our resolve,” said Chief Burden.

“...We will give Chief Burden the same support, and we’ll continue to move forward,” said Shaw Williams, former interim chief and deputy chief.

With a smile on his face Burden took an oath to protect and made a promise to continue the growth of Augusta Fire.

Mayor Davis also took the time to thank interim Chief Williams. Two commissioners that were present for the ceremony both said they’re confident Chief Burden will be able to succeed and they made the right choice in selecting him.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.