Advertisement

2nd sentence given over illegal Burke County pill factory

From left: Telly Savalas Carswell and Cedrick Gabriel Brown
From left: Telly Savalas Carswell and Cedrick Gabriel Brown(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second Burke County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to operating an illegal pill factory from a residence.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Cedrick “Pop” Gabriel Brown, 47, of Midville, to 60 months in prison after Brown pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine-trafficking conspiracy, according to federal prosecutors. After completion of his prison term, Brown also will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

Brown’s co-defendant, Telly Savalas Carswell, 47, also of Midville, is serving a sentence of 168 months in prison after also pleading guilty to the same charges.

MORE | 2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d

The investigation of Carswell and Brown began in January 2020 when U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents tracked the delivery of a commercial pill press to their Midville residence. With assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, DEA agents searched the home on May 7, 2020, and found the pill press along with methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs; nearly $9,000 in cash; and paraphernalia related to drug manufacturing and trafficking.

Both men have extensive criminal records, including state convictions for drug trafficking offenses, according to prosecutors.

“‘Garage manufacturers’ like this defendant continue to use pill presses which ultimately hurt and kill unsuspecting users,” said Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to keeping our communities safe by removing drug pushers like this defendant. He will spend well-deserved time in federal prison.”

The case was investigated by the DEA and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Josephson.

MORE | Edgefield County jailer charged in plot to smuggle contraband for inmate

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder

Latest News

Market Wagon is launching a hub that will bring produce delivery to the CSRA.
Business roundup: Market Wagon launches CSRA produce delivery; Sprint stores salute heroes
Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building...
Suspect charged in series of Aiken-area robberies
University Hospital in Augusta
Volunteers provide $50,000 to University Health Care Foundation
Inside a New York hospital as patients die from coronavirus
Georgia sees rise in coronavirus cases, reflecting U.S. trend