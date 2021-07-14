2nd sentence given over illegal Burke County pill factory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second Burke County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to operating an illegal pill factory from a residence.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Cedrick “Pop” Gabriel Brown, 47, of Midville, to 60 months in prison after Brown pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine-trafficking conspiracy, according to federal prosecutors. After completion of his prison term, Brown also will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

Brown’s co-defendant, Telly Savalas Carswell, 47, also of Midville, is serving a sentence of 168 months in prison after also pleading guilty to the same charges.

The investigation of Carswell and Brown began in January 2020 when U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents tracked the delivery of a commercial pill press to their Midville residence. With assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, DEA agents searched the home on May 7, 2020, and found the pill press along with methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs; nearly $9,000 in cash; and paraphernalia related to drug manufacturing and trafficking.

Both men have extensive criminal records, including state convictions for drug trafficking offenses, according to prosecutors.

“‘Garage manufacturers’ like this defendant continue to use pill presses which ultimately hurt and kill unsuspecting users,” said Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to keeping our communities safe by removing drug pushers like this defendant. He will spend well-deserved time in federal prison.”

The case was investigated by the DEA and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Josephson.

