Advertisement

Zach Johnson tests positive, list of British Open WDs grows

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Zach Johnson is the latest player out of the British Open. The R&A says the 2015 British Open champion tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson played at the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday and had to be tested before getting on a charter flight.

The R&A says Louis de Jager also tested positive and withdrew. He was one of the local qualifiers from two weeks ago.

yan Moore earned a spot as the highest finisher not already exempt from the John Deere Classic. Moore chose not to go. That makes 16 players who have withdrawn in the last three weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington road multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews work multi-vehicle accident on Washington Road
From left: Olfonso Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
3 arrested in murder of missing man from Richmond County
Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; arrests made in disappearance of Richmond County man
Dustin Whited
Have you seen him? Richmond County deputies looking for wanted man
Sammie Lee Sias
‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment

Latest News

Mets’ Alonso repeats as HR Derby champion
Jesse Sanders working out at South Aiken High School
South Aiken’s Sanders ready to make impact in first healthy season with Gamecocks
Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final...
Italy wins Euro 2020, beats England in penalty shootout
Lucas Glover hits off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf...
Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win