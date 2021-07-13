Zach Johnson tests positive, list of British Open WDs grows

(AP) - Zach Johnson is the latest player out of the British Open. The R&A says the 2015 British Open champion tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson played at the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday and had to be tested before getting on a charter flight.

The R&A says Louis de Jager also tested positive and withdrew. He was one of the local qualifiers from two weeks ago.

yan Moore earned a spot as the highest finisher not already exempt from the John Deere Classic. Moore chose not to go. That makes 16 players who have withdrawn in the last three weeks.

