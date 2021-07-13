Advertisement

Warnock, Ossoff push Medicaid-like plan to insure low-income Americans

Hospital
Hospital(WAVE 3 News)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Three Democratic U.S. senators from states that have refused to expand Medicaid want the federal government to set up a mirror plan to provide health insurance coverage to people in those states.

Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin outlined a bill they planned to introduce as Democrats push for a coverage expansion in upcoming legislation.

MORE | Columbia County launches new emergency transportation

“I believe health care is a right, and the Medicaid Saves Lives Act would ensure Georgians and other Americans with low incomes who would qualify for Medicaid in most other states finally have access to the health care they need to keep our communities and economy moving forward,” Warnock said in a statement.

President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul envisioned states would expand Medicaid programs to cover many poorer adults. But 12 conservative states have balked and a voter-approved expansion in Missouri is in limbo.

From left: Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
From left: Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.(WRDW)

The Medicaid Saves Lives Act would direct the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to create and run a federal Medicaid look-alike program would mirror the full, essential benefits of Medicaid.

The legislation would also add to the significant financial incentives included in the American Rescue Plan for states to expand Medicaid, giving these states an additional and extended federal medical assistance percentage increase.

Since Congress already appropriated funding for Medicaid expansion in the Affordable Care Act, the federal program in the Medicaid Saves Lives Act has already been funded once and requires no additional offsets, the senators said.

The senators said there are an estimated 275,000 Georgians — including 47% of whom are Black, 9% of whom are Latino, and 63% are working families — in the coverage gap.

“Our state government’s refusal to expand Medicaid has sentenced countless Georgians to needless suffering and contributed to the closure of nine Georgia hospitals in the last decade,” said Ossoff said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Olfonso Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
3 arrested in murder of missing man from Richmond County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver arrested in deadly Orangeburg County hit-and-run
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become professional bodybuilders
Columbia County judicial split hearing on July 12, 2021.
Columbia County judicial split will move forward, ruled constitutional
Augusta Black Restaurant Week
Here’s what’s planned for 1st Augusta Black Restaurant Week

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
As Ga. revenues rebound, will lawmakers opt for tax cuts or more spending?
Prosecutor: S.C. Woman swindled Kansas widow in romance scam
From 1990 to 2020, South Carolina ranked 16th in the nation for the number of child deaths due...
‘Look Before You Lock’ initiative aims to decrease hot car deaths in S.C.
It’s trauma care in the air. And tonight first responders and others in Columbia County got an...
Trauma care in the air: Columbia County launches new emergency transportation