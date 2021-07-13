Advertisement

Trial gets underway for suspended Georgia insurance commissioner

Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud, along with embezzlement.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors want jurors to conclude that suspended Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was running a $2 million scam to bilk money from the property insurer he led before being elected.

Defense attorneys say Beck was actually an innovative executive who led the Georgia Underwriting Association to strong profits and that prosecutors don’t understand Beck’s innovations.

That’s how lawyers on Tuesday kicked off a trial for Beck in federal court in Atlanta.

The Republican was elected insurance and safety fire commissioner in 2018 and then indicted in May 2019, months after taking office. Beck is charged with mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

