Tree fallen and power outages as storm passes through Jackson

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to Beech Island dispatch, a tree was reported fallen down in the roadway on 515 Jackson Road and power lines on the ground. A line of storms is headed towards Augusta and affecting areas of South Carolina.

There has also been reported power outages in Beech Island between Sand Bar Ferry Road and Urquhart Drive.

Power outages in Beech Island between Sand Bar Ferry Rd and Urquhart Dr (WRDW)

This line of storms passed all the way through our coverage area including Aiken. It started in the southern reaches of our counties and moved right through Augusta and eventually made it to Edgefield County. Now that the sun has gone down we are just expecting lingering showers.

We’ll definitely have hit-and-miss showers and storms each afternoon up until Friday. The Bermuda High will be in play again for the next several days in a row.

As stormy weather passes through we will provide updates on any further damage or power outages.

