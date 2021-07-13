Advertisement

Tree fallen and power outages as storm passes through Jackson

By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to Beech Island dispatch, a tree was reported fallen down in the roadway on 515 Jackson Road and power lines on the ground. A line of storms is headed towards Augusta and affecting areas of South Carolina.

There has also been reported power outages in Beech Island between Sand Bar Ferry Road and Urquhart Drive.

Power outages in Beech Island between Sand Bar Ferry Rd and Urquhart Dr
Power outages in Beech Island between Sand Bar Ferry Rd and Urquhart Dr(WRDW)

This line of storms passed all the way through our coverage area including Aiken. It started in the southern reaches of our counties and moved right through Augusta and eventually made it to Edgefield County. Now that the sun has gone down we are just expecting lingering showers.

We’ll definitely have hit-and-miss showers and storms each afternoon up until Friday. The Bermuda High will be in play again for the next several days in a row.

As stormy weather passes through we will provide updates on any further damage or power outages.

MORE: | Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington road multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews work multi-vehicle accident on Washington Road
From left: Olfonso Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
3 arrested in murder of missing man from Richmond County
Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; arrests made in disappearance of Richmond County man
Dustin Whited
Have you seen him? Richmond County deputies looking for wanted man
Sammie Lee Sias
‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment

Latest News

It’s trauma care in the air. And tonight first responders and others in Columbia County got an...
Trauma care in the air, Columbia County launches new emergency transportation
It’s trauma care in the air. And tonight first responders and others in Columbia County got an...
New emergency care helicopter
Storm causes power outage and downs trees
Storm causes power outage and downs trees
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand says decades worth of death records are missing in...
S.C. coroner missing decades of records, doesn’t know where bodies were kept