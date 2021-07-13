Business roundup: T-Mobile to hire 100 here, Comcast upgrading and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Job seekers can apply for one of more than 100 positions T-Mobile is looking to fill at its customer-service call center in Augusta.

The company will hold an on-site hiring event on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3750 Wheeler Road, Augusta.

Positions start at $15 an hour, plus a compensation plan that includes:

Education reimbursement.

Medical, dental and vision benefits.

Phone service discounts.

Matching 401(k).

Annual employee stock grant program.

To learn more about the positions, register for the hiring event, or to apply online, visit https://bit.ly/36x4o2b.

For more details on all upcoming hiring events, visit the T-Mobile Careers Facebook page.

Comcast bringing faster internet speeds over Wi-Fi to Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Comcast this week announced a multi-million-dollar upgrade that the company says will bring “the fastest internet speeds available over Wi-Fi” to Augusta residents and businesses.

The upgrade is beginning immediately as part of a national rollout that began in February 2021.

The Wi-Fi technology can deliver up to 1.2 gigabits per second.

Three new tiers of high-speed Internet services are now available to residents and businesses across portions of Augusta, with availability to about half of the market by end of 2021. Most residents and businesses will be upgraded by late 2022.

The new Internet service options are Xfinity Extreme (400 Mbps), Extreme Pro (800 Mbps) and Gig (1.2 Gbps).

New and current customers can visit www.Xfinity.com to learn more. Small and mid-sized businesses can visit www.business.comcast.com.

Aiken detailer picked for 2021 Air Force One team at Seattle museum

AIKEN - Aiken automotive detailer Chris Williams of East Coast Custom Detailing has been selected for the 2021 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, happening this week.

After two years, and thanks to a benefactor, master automotive and aircraft detailer Renny Doyle of Detailing Success will return to the Museum of Flight this year with a smaller but more streamlined Air Force One detailing team to continue the preservation of the first presidential jet Air Force One on display at the museum. Also on the agenda is the equally historic WWII B-29 Super Fortress Bomber.

Williams and other team members are successful detailing business owners who pay their own way to Seattle and donate their time and skills to the project.

“I have chosen Chris for the AFO Team because he brings skill, experience, and a commitment to the art of detailing to the project,” said Doyle. “These are priceless vintage aircraft and there is no room for mistakes. I trust Chris’ eye for perfection, and I look forward to having him on the team this year.”

The first presidential jet plane known was a flying Oval Office for four U.S. presidents including Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon. The Boeing 707-120 also entertained many international VIPs such as Nikita Khrushchev and Henry Kissinger.

KAMO set to open a new showroom in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. - KAMO Facility Solutions and Supplies will open its second showroom in Aiken.

A grand opening event will be held on July 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a noon ribbon cutting by the Aiken and Metro Chambers of Commerce.

This new location will be a smaller hub compared to the main showroom and warehouse located in Augusta, but will offer all the same product lines.

Lori Perry standing in front of the new KAMO showroom in Aiken. (WRDW)

Harris Weinstein, president of KAMO, stated “This is the right time to set up a location in Aiken, as there is no other janitorial supply company in the area to serve our current and new customers. Customers will also be able to drop off equipment in need of repairs or services, so they don’t have to make the trip to Augusta.”

The showroom will be at 550 Silverbluff Road. Suite 500.

This Aiken KAMO Showroom will be managed by Lori Perry, who recently moved to the area from Macon.

Georgia Power Foundation donates to Georgia Justice Project initiative

ATLANTA - Georgia Power recently announced an investment of $500,000 by the Georgia Power Foundation to the Georgia Justice Project.

The funding will help remove barriers to employment and housing and open other opportunities for those with past records who are working to be productive citizens, according to a news relrease from the company.

“We are proud to support this initiative that will help citizens working hard to be self-sufficient,” said Mike Anderson, senior vice president of Georgia Power and president and CEO of the Georgia Power Foundation.

The efforts support expanding direct service programs, including implementation of Georgia’s new “expungement law,” Senate Bill 288, that passed both the Georgia House and Senate unanimously.

This new law expands access to criminal record restriction and sealing.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.