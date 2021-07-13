Advertisement

South Augusta Farmers Market to hold grand opening this week

Fresh produce
Fresh produce
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A grand opening is planned Wednesday for the debut of the South Augusta Farmers Market.

It’s a partnership between Growing Augusta: Arts, Agriculture & Agency and Journey Community Church and will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. at the church’s Sherwood campus, 3131 Old Louisville Road.

The market will be held on the second Wednesday of each month, and it’s meant to be a hub of activity for the whole family.

The top priority is providing access to fresh, healthy food, but a variety of products and services will be available, including urban ballroom dance demonstrations, voter registration/education, a petting zoo and apiary, and the church’s care center.

MORE | Woman turns baking passion into business after miscarriage loss

“Connecting local farmers to the community is us doing our part to attack food insecurity,” Pastor Keith Walton said.

The market has been more than a year in the making, but stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walton has remained committed to his vision, having led a group of volunteers in building raised garden beds at Dorothy Haines Elementary School and planning to build 20 more at the church on Old Louisville Road.

The market is accepting new vendors that offer family-friendly, community-oriented products and services. Fees are waived for farmers. Cash, credit, and digital currency are accepted, and approval for SNAP-EBT is expected before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
From left: Olfonso Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
3 arrested in murder of missing man from Richmond County
Augusta Black Restaurant Week
Here’s what’s planned for 1st Augusta Black Restaurant Week
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder
Grant Lee Moody
Driver arrested in deadly Orangeburg County hit-and-run

Latest News

South Carolina State University
S.C. State in Orangeburg fires president after enrollment decline
Aiken auto detailer Chris Williams works on restoring a plane at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
Aiken auto detailer is helping preserve the original Air Force One
Burden
Augusta now officially has a new fire chief, Antonio Burden
Fist bump
Business roundup: Fort Gordon, T-Mobile hiring; Comcast upgrading