South Augusta Farmers Market to hold grand opening this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A grand opening is planned Wednesday for the debut of the South Augusta Farmers Market.

It’s a partnership between Growing Augusta: Arts, Agriculture & Agency and Journey Community Church and will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. at the church’s Sherwood campus, 3131 Old Louisville Road.

The market will be held on the second Wednesday of each month, and it’s meant to be a hub of activity for the whole family.

The top priority is providing access to fresh, healthy food, but a variety of products and services will be available, including urban ballroom dance demonstrations, voter registration/education, a petting zoo and apiary, and the church’s care center.

“Connecting local farmers to the community is us doing our part to attack food insecurity,” Pastor Keith Walton said.

The market has been more than a year in the making, but stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walton has remained committed to his vision, having led a group of volunteers in building raised garden beds at Dorothy Haines Elementary School and planning to build 20 more at the church on Old Louisville Road.

The market is accepting new vendors that offer family-friendly, community-oriented products and services. Fees are waived for farmers. Cash, credit, and digital currency are accepted, and approval for SNAP-EBT is expected before the end of the year.

