Advertisement

Prosecutor: S.C. Woman swindled Kansas widow in romance scam

A woman admitted to helping to swindle a widow out of more than half a million dollars.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who admitted to helping to swindle an elderly Wichita-area widow out of more than half a million dollars in a romance scam is due to be sentenced Monday in Sedgwick County District Court.

Sixty-eight-year-old Kathy Heistand pleaded guilty in May to the mistreatment of an elder person and theft.

Court records say a 74-year-old recently widowed woman was contacted on Facebook in 2020 by someone with whom she began an online romance. He then asked for money that was funneled through Heistand.

Prosecutors say they are recommending probation because Heistand had a lesser role in the fraud and helped with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved..

Most Read

From left: Olfonso Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
3 arrested in murder of missing man from Richmond County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver arrested in deadly Orangeburg County hit-and-run
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become professional bodybuilders
Columbia County judicial split hearing on July 12, 2021.
Columbia County judicial split will move forward, ruled constitutional
Augusta Black Restaurant Week
Here’s what’s planned for 1st Augusta Black Restaurant Week

Latest News

From 1990 to 2020, South Carolina ranked 16th in the nation for the number of child deaths due...
‘Look Before You Lock’ initiative aims to decrease hot car deaths in S.C.
It’s trauma care in the air. And tonight first responders and others in Columbia County got an...
Trauma care in the air, Columbia County launches new emergency transportation
It’s trauma care in the air. And tonight first responders and others in Columbia County got an...
New emergency care helicopter
Storm causes power outage and downs trees
Storm causes power outage and downs trees