Police respond to drive-by shooting in Waynesboro

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police in Waynesboro were called to the scene of a drive-by shooting this afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., officers were called to the Family Dollar on East 7th Street where a victim reportedly fled to after being shot at nearly a mile away on Pilgrim way.

No injuries have been reported but at least one vehicle was struck by bullets, Major Gary Jones with the Waynesboro Police Department said. Officers were soon on scene to collect shell casings as evidence.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

