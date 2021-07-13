Advertisement

Patient gets kidney intended for someone else, hospital says

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle(WOIO)
By WOIO staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a patient received a kidney intended for another person, University Hospitals said in a statement released on Monday.

WOIO reported the kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering “as expected,” according to the statement. The other patient’s transplant surgery was delayed.

Two caregivers are on administrative leave while the hospital investigates.

The hospital said it notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which organizes the national organ transplant system.

“We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care,” the release said. “The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
From left: Olfonso Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
3 arrested in murder of missing man from Richmond County
Augusta Black Restaurant Week
Here’s what’s planned for 1st Augusta Black Restaurant Week
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder
Grant Lee Moody
Driver arrested in deadly Orangeburg County hit-and-run

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott slammed Texas Democrats for leaving the state instead of attending the...
Texas gov. calls for arrest of Democrats
This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen. A federal judge agreed on...
Judge agrees to free QAnon believer charged in Capitol riot
FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the...
Pope visits young cancer patients ahead of expected release