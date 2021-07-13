Monetta man charged with shooting at Aiken home occupied by woman, several children

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Monetta man was charged today for allegedly shooting at an Aiken home last month that was occupied by a woman and several children.

During the early morning hours of June 18, police responded to a residence on Sommer Avenue in reference to a shot fired call, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

On scene, officers spoke to a female victim who reported her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old La Edward Williamson, entered her house with a handgun and shot at the home before fleeing in her car.

The victim stated Williamson made threats to shoot the residence in the past through text messages and phone calls.

During the shooting, the victim and five children were inside the home, the incident report states.

An officer on scene was able to make contact with Williamson over the phone. During the call, the suspect threatened to shoot up the house again, officers documented.

Police additionally learned through DMV records that the suspect did not possess a valid South Carolina driver’s license. Williamson’s criminal history also prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

Williamson was charged with six counts of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, violation of city ordinance, driving without a license first offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, grand larceny, burglary and sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by, certain persons, according to arrest records.

He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is currently being held.

