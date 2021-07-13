Advertisement

Mets’ Alonso repeats as HR Derby champion

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini in the final.

Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6 for 6 in a 28-second stretch to give him 23 homers in the final round after Mancini hit 22 in the thin Rocky Mountain air.

The 26-year-old Alonso joins Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Cespedes (2013-14) as the only players to win two straight. Alonso has one distinction, though _ his titles are over three seasons. There wasn’t an event last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before stepping to the plate for the final, Alonso danced and sang along with the crowd to Journey’s hit song ``Don’t Stop Believin.’’' He didn’t stop believing, either.

Needing six to win, he made quick work of that. After his winning blast, Alonso flexed for a brief moment, headed toward the mound and then put on a giant chain. Pitching strikes to Alonso was Dave Jauss, the team’s bench coach.

It was quite a ride for Baltimore’s Mancini, who was a long shot to win the event. The 29-year-old returned this season after treatment for colon cancer. He was diagnosed during spring training last year and missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington road multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews work multi-vehicle accident on Washington Road
From left: Olfonso Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
3 arrested in murder of missing man from Richmond County
Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; arrests made in disappearance of Richmond County man
Dustin Whited
Have you seen him? Richmond County deputies looking for wanted man
Sammie Lee Sias
‘I guarantee you, it’s a fight’: Commissioner Sias holds community breakfast amid federal indictment

Latest News

Zach Johnson tests positive, list of British Open WDs grows
Jesse Sanders working out at South Aiken High School
South Aiken’s Sanders ready to make impact in first healthy season with Gamecocks
Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final...
Italy wins Euro 2020, beats England in penalty shootout
Lucas Glover hits off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf...
Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win