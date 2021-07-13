Local Cracker Barrel seeks alcohol license, and is a step closer to getting it

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store near Grovetown could be on track for an alcohol license.

The restaurant at 460 Parkwest Drive near Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Interstate 20 submitted an application on June 10 to Columbia County. It seeks a license to sell beer and wine for consumption on the premises.

The county staff recommended the alcoholic beverage license be approved at the Aug. 3 Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, county spokeswoman Cassidy Harris told News 12.

The matter was on the Development and Planning Service Committee’s agenda for Tuesday.

The committee approved forwarding this item to the consent agenda at the commissioners’ meeting, Harris said.

A consent agenda is typically a way for government bodies to lump noncontroversial and routine items together so they can be approved in one vote instead of separately.

