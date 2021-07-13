Advertisement

Local Cracker Barrel seeks alcohol license, and is a step closer to getting it

Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store near Grovetown could be on track for an alcohol license.

The restaurant at 460 Parkwest Drive near Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Interstate 20 submitted an application on June 10 to Columbia County. It seeks a license to sell beer and wine for consumption on the premises.

MORE | Woman turns baking passion into business after miscarriage loss

The county staff recommended the alcoholic beverage license be approved at the Aug. 3 Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, county spokeswoman Cassidy Harris told News 12.

The matter was on the Development and Planning Service Committee’s agenda for Tuesday.

The committee approved forwarding this item to the consent agenda at the commissioners’ meeting, Harris said.

A consent agenda is typically a way for government bodies to lump noncontroversial and routine items together so they can be approved in one vote instead of separately.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
From left: Olfonso Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
3 arrested in murder of missing man from Richmond County
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
43-year term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder

Latest News

Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Trial gets underway for suspended Georgia insurance commissioner
La Edward Williamson
Monetta man charged with shooting at Aiken home occupied by woman, several children
Police respond to drive-by shooting in Waynesboro
Fresh produce
South Augusta Farmers Market to hold grand opening this week