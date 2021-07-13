Advertisement

Grant Me Hope: John, 14, needs a family to offer love, support and encouragement

By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of us couldn’t imagine spending most of our lives without a family of our own.

But that has been the reality for thousands of children in our country’s foster care system.

This week, News 12 begins a partnership with a nonprofit organization called Grant Me Hope.

Its focus is to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we get to meet John, a 14-year-old.

He enjoys fishing, riding his bike, and playing sports like soccer, football and basketball. He also enjoys playing video games, listening to rap music, playing “Axis & Allies” and watching anime shows.

More than anything, though, he needs an adoptive family who’ll give him love, support and encouragement.

To inquire about 5323 John, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

