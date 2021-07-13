Augusta Black Restaurant Week highlighting and celebrating black-owned businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over a dozen restaurants are participating in the first-ever Augusta Black Restaurant Week. The goal is to highlight and celebrate local black-owned eateries. It’s not just in Augusta. Participating restaurants are all across the river region.

Cafe 209, Brunch House, and Humanitree House are just a few places you’ll find on the list of restaurants participating.

Karen Gordon is helping put the whole thing together. She says this is a way for the community to give support to these businesses.

“It’s important that we acknowledge our African American owned restaurants and eateries and the importance they play in building community and building the African American community,” said Karen Gordon, Growing Augusta: Arts, Agriculture, & Agency.

She says hopefully next week brings awareness to the community that these restaurants are here.

“The service, the food, the experience is great and so we need to support these restaurants so they can continue to thrive and not just survive,” she said.

Denise Tucker, co-owner of Humanitree House says last year was a tough year, but they were able to make it through.

“We just decided that we were going to push through whether we were taking big steps or baby steps and some days we took baby steps, but we’re still coming out on the other side,” said Tucker.

She says she’s excited to take part in Augusta Black Restaurant Week and is still working on what signature dish they will highlight. Tucker says when people walk through their door she wants them to feel love.

“More than anything else I just want them to feel this place when they come in,” she said.

Augusta Black Restaurant Week starts next Tuesday and runs through next Sunday. All week you can get in on different deals and discounts.

Participating restaurants include:

Alexander’s Great BBQ

The Brunch House of Augusta

Big Mama’s Soul Food

Broad Street Bullies

The Buttercup Bake Shop (Columbia County)

Café 209

Chef Redd BBQ

Deshawn’s Seafood (Aiken)

HolyShakes

Humanitree House

Jackie M’s and Son

Jamaica Hut

Maryland Fried Chicken

Sweet Savour Desserts

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.