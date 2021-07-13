Advertisement

Aiken auto detailer is helping preserve the original Air Force One

Aiken auto detailer Chris Williams works on restoring a plane at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
Aiken auto detailer Chris Williams works on restoring a plane at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken automotive detailer Chris Williams of East Coast Custom Detailing was selected for the 2021 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, happening this week.

After two years, and thanks to a benefactor, master automotive and aircraft detailer Renny Doyle of Detailing Success has returned to the Museum of Flight this year with a smaller but more streamlined Air Force One detailing team.

They’re working to continue the preservation of the first presidential jet Air Force One on display at the museum. Also on the agenda is the equally historic WWII B-29 Super Fortress Bomber.

Aiken auto detailer Chris Williams is on the team working to restore some high-profile planes at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
Aiken auto detailer Chris Williams is on the team working to restore some high-profile planes at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.(WRDW)

Williams and other team members are successful detailing business owners who pay their own way to Seattle and donate their time and skills to the project.

“I have chosen Chris for the AFO Team because he brings skill, experience, and a commitment to the art of detailing to the project,” said Doyle. “These are priceless vintage aircraft and there is no room for mistakes. I trust Chris’ eye for perfection.”

MORE | Local woman turns baking passion into business after miscarriage

The first presidential jet plane known was a flying Oval Office for four U.S. presidents including Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon. The Boeing 707-120 also entertained many international VIPs such as Nikita Khrushchev and Henry Kissinger.

Known as T-Square 54, the 1950s B29 Superfortress Bomber is still scarred with holes where fifty-caliber bullets struck her aluminum skin while flying sorties over the Pacific and Japan during WWII. It was rescued by the Museum of Flight after abandonment in an Arizona desert. The Air Force One Detailing Team brought the war-torn aircraft back to its original shining glory.

Aiken auto detailer Chris Williams (center) is on a team working to restore high-profile planes at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
Aiken auto detailer Chris Williams (center) is on a team working to restore high-profile planes at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.(WRDW)

